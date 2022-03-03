PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spring is right around the corner, and the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival in Woodburn isn’t far behind.

The festival announced on its website that tickets are now available for purchase ahead of the 38th annual event. People can experience 40 acres of tulips and more than 200 acres of outdoor space and activities.

“We are again offering tickets online only this year to minimize crowds and allow for more time to enjoy our fields,” said the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm on its website. “We thank you all for the continued support for our farm, and we look forward to bringing the beauty of the Willamette Valley to you and your family.”

The tulip festival starts March 18 and ends May 1.

The best time of year to visit will likely be mid-April, according to the festival organizers.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, visit here.