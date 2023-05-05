PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The youngest member of the Redmond 5 will leave prison early after a parole board ruling on Friday, making her the fourth member in the group to win early release.

Ashley Summers, 37, will be released three years early after appearing in front of the Oregon Parole Board on Wednesday. She was initially sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Summers was 15 years old when she and four others were convicted of brutally beating and murdering Barbara Thomas in her central Oregon home on March 26, 2001.

This opportunity came after Former Gov. Kate Brown granted dozens of violent inmates that were convicted as juveniles the opportunity to convince the panel they are rehabilitated and should be released early.

Barbara Thomas’ son, Adam Thomas, was 18 at the time of the killing. He is eligible for a parole hearing after serving 25 years of his term — about three years from now.

The others in the Redmond 5

Justin Link got out of prison on April 28, about eight years early on a sentence of 30 years to life.

Seth Koch will get out of prison in mid-June after being granted early release by the Oregon Parole Board in late April.

Lucretia Karle was released from prison four years early after Brown commuted her sentence. Now in her mid-30s, she was released in Yamhill County in 2021.

KOIN 6 News will continue to provide updates to this story.