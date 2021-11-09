Oregonian crowned National Miss Juneteenth

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teen is putting Oregon on the map after being crowned National Miss Juneteenth.

Last month, 17-year-old Aceia Spade from Eugene won the pageant held in Tulsa, OK. Spade’s title comes after the United States made Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Oregon also made it a state holiday last June.

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19, which marks the day that the Emancipation Proclamation was read in Galveston, Texas, June 19, 1865.

Spade was among eight queens around the country representing their states in the pageant. The event highlights self-empowerment, community service, sisterhood, educating on the topic of Juneteenth and honoring Black culture.