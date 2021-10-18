Oregon’s mandated vaccinations by the numbers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The vaccination rate for Oregon workers covered by Gov. Kate Brown’s mandate has been changing hourly as the midnight Monday deadline nears.

Health care

While some hospitals have met 100% compliance, others are waiting until Tuesday to share their final numbers.

The major hospitals shared their preliminary vaccination rates: Salem Health 89%, Legacy 95%, OHSU 96%, Providence 97%.

Though they have 89% vaccinated, Salem Health said they are at 100% compliance with the mandate. They approved roughly 490 exemptions. Another 44 employees are on unpaid leave, which is less than 1% of their staff.

Officials with Salem Health said: “Patients can choose to be treated only by fully vaccinated staff. Patients may ask staff members if they are vaccinated. If a staff member does not wish to disclose their vaccination status or is unvaccinated, the patient can choose whether to continue their care with this individual. If not, a fully vaccinated staff member will be assigned to the patient to ensure the patient does not delay or refuse necessary care.”

At OHSU, they approved 24 religious and medical exemptions with another 30 exemptions pending.

Schools

Oregon’s largest school districts are hitting high vaccination rates: Beaverton 97%, Salem 98%, Portland 96%.

PPS Human Resource Chief Sharon Reese said their vaccine status has been updating every minute. At this time, only about 3% of employees are non-compliant, including about 9 teachers.

“We have a handful of employees who will be placed on leave,” Reese said. “We will be processing their terminations.”

School staff who don’t have proof of vaccination or an approved exemption can’t work in any school system in Oregon.

Correctional facilities

The Oregon Department of Corrections said their numbers are also changing by the hour. Preliminary compliance totals show a 67% vaccination rate with a 20% exemption rate. That leaves more than 500 DOC employees still unverified.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Gov. Brown’s officer to verify the vaccination and exemption rates among the executive branch employees but have not heard back as of this writing.