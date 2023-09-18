PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The state trial for Oregon’s voter-approved gun safety law begins Monday in Harney County.

The measure was approved by a narrow margin with just a little over 50% of Oregonians saying yes.

The measure requires permits for firearms, which requires fees, fingerprints and safety training. It also restricts gun magazines to 10 rounds.

Measure 114 was challenged in both federal court and in Harney County.

In the federal case, a judge ruled in July that the measure is consistent with the U.S. Constitution.

The Harney County case will decide whether Measure 114 is legal under the Oregon Constitution.

Stay tuned as we bring updates to this developing story.