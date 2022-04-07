PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Registering to be an organ, eye and tissue donor is an easy process in Oregon and Washington, where you can opt in when you get your driver’s license.

Still, there are a lot of people not registered, and then when tragedy strikes, their families must make the tough decision.

There are a lot of people who help families in this journey and Donate Life Northwest is highlighting this work, and the donation process, in a new documentary called “A Donation Conversation”.

Aimee Adelman of Donate Life Northwest explained “the people who are doing this work are doing incredible and hard work in how much they care about the donor families they’re working with, as well as the end result. They know that by doing this work, they’re saving somebody’s life.”

There are two main families featured in the film, including Susan and Tom Dieter-Robinson in Forest Grove.

KOIN 6 News featured their story about their daughters Abigail and Anna who died when they were hit by a car while playing in a pile of leaves.

The documentary premieres April 7. If you’d like to request to see it, visit the donation conversation website.