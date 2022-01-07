(NewsNation Now) — Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to ever win a Best Actor Oscar and a major star from the Golden Age of Hollywood, has died, an official from the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday. He was 94.
Eugene Torchon-Newry, acting director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed Poitier’s death to Reuters.
The Bahamian-American actor was known for films including In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. Poitier won his Best Actor Oscar for the 1963 film Lilies in the Field, also becoming the first Bahamian actor to win the award.
Poitier received two more Academy Award nominations and ten Golden Globe nominations. In 2001, Poitier received an honorary Oscar for his acting and humanitarian work.
