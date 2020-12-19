OSP removing explosive hazard from Scappoose home; neighbors evacuated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Police has evacuated several people living near a home in Scappoose following a potential explosive hazard scare.

A search warrant was served to a residence in the 33000 block of Sequoia Street on Friday, according to OSP. During the execution of the the search warrant, investigators found a substance they said could be present in an explosive hazard. Thus, authorities secured the scene and left to return in daylight hours with explosive experts.

On Saturday, the team of experts returned to the home to begin the mitigation of the hazard. The houses immediately neighboring the resident have been evacuated until further notice.

OSP did not immediately provide details pertaining to the suspect or suspects nor the circumstances surrounding the warrant.

This is a developing story.