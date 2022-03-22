PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A selfless act from an Oregon State Police (OSP) sergeant prevented a wrong-way driver from endangering numerous motorists on I-84.

On Friday, March 18, around 6 p.m., OSP received several calls complaining about a white Ford Mustang driving erratically on I-84, eastbound from milepost 35. A Hood River Country Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop the car near milepost 51, which is when a pursuit ensued.

According to OSP, the wild behavior of the driver became even more intense, which is why the deputy gave up on the pursuit near milepost 60. The driver avoided multiple stop-stick deployments and continued east on I-84 before taking Exit 82 into The Dalles.

After the driver saw that multiple officers and state troopers were at the top of the exit, he turned around on the off-ramp and started driving the wrong way towards eastbound I-84.

Sgt. Jason Calloway, who was driving behind the Mustang, trying to catch-up, took the exit as well. When Calloway saw that Mustang was heading the wrong way on I-84, he intentionally collided with the vehicle.

Calloway suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated and released from Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. The driver of the Mustang was taken to Mid-Columbia Medical Center, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the driver is not being released at this time.