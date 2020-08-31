OSP’s Terri Davie appointed to superintendent

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Terri Davie has been appointed as Superintendent of Oregon State Police.

The appointment, made by Governor Kate Brown Monday, goes into effect November 1, 2020 and is subject to confirmation by the state Senate. Brown made the move Monday following the announcement of Oregon’s Unified Law Enforcement Plan.

“Terri brings a wealth of law enforcement experience to this role and a strong record of leading by example,” said Brown. “She brings a focus on inclusivity and is dedicated to listening to community voices—including Oregon’s Black, Indigenous, People of Color, and Tribal communities—as we work towards a more fair and just law enforcement system in Oregon.”

Davie began her career with the Department of Corrections as an officer before becoming Lieutenant at the Oregon State Penitentiary. Since coming to OSP in 2001, she has served in many different assignments, including a Technical Collision Investigator, a Major Crimes Detective, a Crisis Negotiator on the agency’s SWAT Team, and as a Station Commander at the Capitol Mall Area Command. She has served as OSP Deputy Superintendent since July 2016.

On August 25, Superintendent Travis Hampton announced he would be retiring at the end of October.