PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State University is apologizing for fan behavior at the Sept. 24 football game against the University of Southern California, where a group of college-aged OSU fans were seen draping a crass sign over the endzone wall in the student section of Reser Stadium.

This incident occurred a week after the University of Oregon also apologized for student Duck fans who were recorded chanting “f— the Mormons” at the Sept. 26 home game against Brigham Young University — a private college owned and operated by the Mormon church.

In a statement sent to The Oregonian this week, UO said it is taking action to address the fan behavior, which it called “reprehensible.”

OSU said that it is also working to assure “appropriate behavior” from all people at OSU athletic events.

“OSU condemns such highly inappropriate signage and behavior,” OSU stated on Twitter Monday. “Once seen, the sign was removed in keeping with Athletics policy. We apologize to the University of Southern California, its fans, alumni and football team, and all Oregonians. OSU fans will do better.”

OSU did not confirm that students were responsible for the aforementioned signage, but said that OSU’s Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards is investigating this incident.

USC beat the Beavers 17-14.