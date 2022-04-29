Local Black leaders, athletes, and community members will meet in Portland to discuss 'State of Black affairs'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s first-ever State of Black Affairs Summit will be held in Portland on Wednesday, May 25.

The inaugural event centered on developing education and business within the Black community will be hosted by Oregon State University at the OSU Portland Center at 555 S.W. Morrison Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to OSU, the all-day event looks to welcome “faculty, administrators, advocates and community members from across Oregon to learn, network and discuss ideas facing Black professionals, staff and students in the state.”

Some of the issues on the docket include advancing educational opportunities for Black students, supporting Black mental health, and enlisting and employing Black candidates.

“Our hope is that this will become an annual event to reflect on where we have been and to bring leaders together to strategize on how to better support and center Black lives,” stated event co-organizer Tenisha Tevis, assistant professor in the College of Education at OSU.

In addition to holding a happy hour, OSU said the function will consist of eight sessions: four devoted to advancing education, and another four focused on networking and other professional opportunities.

According to OSU, the event will host talks from key scholars, athletes, directors of diversity initiatives, along with business leaders and entrepreneurs.

“Lisa C. Willis, an apparel wear test analyst for Nike, former USA Gold Medalist and retired WNBA player is the keynote speaker,” OSU stated. “She is the author of ‘When the Buzzer Sounds: A guide to transition players from the court to life after hoops’ and has traveled the world as a professional speaker and leadership consultant.”

Those interested in attending the summit are encouraged to register online. The event will offer both in-person admittance for $100, and virtual tickets for $75. For more details click here.