OSU research: Beneficial bacteria could help treat type 2 diabetes

Lactobacillus johnsonii is a microbe that appears beneficial to the treatment of diabetes (SEM image by Kathryn Cross, IFR)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New research from Oregon State University is opening the door to possible probiotic treatments for type 2 diabetes.

Scientists found a few organisms in the gut biome that play a key role in type 2 diabetes. While a diet high in saturated fats and refined sugars is a primary factor in developing type 2 diabetes, gut bacteria also play an important role in modulating the effects of diet, researchers said.

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition affecting the way the body metabolizes glucose, a sugar that’s a key source of energy. For some patients, that means their body resists the effects of insulin; for others, it means they don’t produce enough insulin to maintain normal glucose levels.

In both cases, sugar builds up in the bloodstream and if left untreated, it can impair major organs.

Researchers at OSU were studying dysbiosis, or imbalance, in the human gut microbiome, which is commonly associated with detrimental effects on a person’s health. The human gut microbiome has more than 10 trillion microbial cells from about 1,000 different bacterial species.

“Some studies suggest dysbiosis is caused by complex changes resulting from interactions of hundreds of different microbes,” said Natalia Shulzhenko, an association professor of biomedical sciences in OSU’s Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine and the study’s co-leader. “However, our study and other studies suggest that individual members of the microbial community altered by diet, might have a significant impact on the host.”

Shulzhenko and Andy Morgun, associate professor of pharmaceutical sciences in the OSU College of Pharmacy, studied host-microbe interactions under a “western diet” – one that’s high in saturated fats and refined sugars. This allowed them to determine whether individual members of the microbiota played a part in metabolic changes the diet induces in a host.

“The analysis pointed to specific microbes that potentially would affect the way a person metabolizes glucose and lipids,” Morgun said. “Even more importantly, it allowed us to make inferences about whether those effects are harmful or beneficial to the host. And we found links between those microbes and obesity.”

The scientists identified four operational taxonomic units, or OTUs, that correspond to four bacterial species: Lactobacillus johnsonii, Lactobacillus gasseri, Romboutsia ilealis and Ruminococcus gnavus.

“The first two microbes are considered potential ‘improvers’ to glucose metabolism, the other two potential ‘worseners,’” Shulzhenko said. “The overall indication is that individual types of microbes and/or their interactions, and not community-level dysbiosis, are key players in type 2 diabetes.”

The researchers fed mice the equivalent of a western diet and then supplemented their intake with the “improver” and “worsener” microbes. The two “improver” microbes, the Lactobacilli, boosted mitochondrial health in the rodents’ livers, improving how they metabolized glucose and lipids. The mice receiving those microbes had a lower fat mass index than those fed only a western diet.

Scientists later found correlations between human body mass index and abundance of the four bacteria. More of the “improvers” meant a better body mass index. More of the “worseners” were connected to a less healthy BMI.

“Our study reveals potential probiotic strains for treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity as well as insights into the mechanisms of their action,” Morgun said. “That means an opportunity to develop targeted therapies rather than attempting to restore ‘healthy’ microbiota in general.”

The U.S. National Institutes of Health and the European Research Council supported this research.