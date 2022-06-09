PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man that KOIN 6 News featured in late 2021 has been honored in a big way for his efforts to increase awareness around stuttering.

Aaron Marshall grew up in Portland, but he works for the BBDO creative agency back east. That’s where, as a new hire, he pitched his dream of working on a PSA about stuttering, as it is something that has affected his whole life.

The agency went for it and recently the Stuttering Association for the Young, or SAY Organization, awarded Marshall and his company for their efforts.

Marshall spoke at the star-studded gala in New York City.

“This is a movement…this is a movement for all of us who stutter. This is a chance to raise awareness but also let others know we are here our voice matters and what we have to say is impactful,” Marshall said.