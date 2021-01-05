Legionnaires outbreak sparks evacuations at N Portland senior home

The Health Department notified more than 100 residents at Rosemont Court, 597 North Dekum St, of concerns about the water system after multiple people became ill with pneumonia (Google Street view)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heath officials in Multnomah County have urged residents at a senior home in North Portland to temporarily vacate following an outbreak of Legionnaires Disease.

The county’s health department said four residents of Rosemont Court have been hospitalized and one person from the home has died. More than 100 people living in the building were notified of concerns surrounding the water system after multiple people became ill with pneumonia Monday.

Owners of the building and the Health Department are working to relocate residents while crews work to remove of any remaining Legionella bacteria.

The bacteria is found naturally in fresh water, but can cause health problems if it gets into a building’s water supply, according to health officials. Legionnaires’ Disease is not known to spread from person-to-person. And most healthy people exposed to Legionella do not get sick. But for people at increased risk, breathing in very small droplets of water with the bacteria can lead to severe pneumonia.

“Legionella outbreaks have been rare in Multnomah County,” officials said in a release. “The Communicable Disease investigations team identified the building’s water supply as the likely source by mid-afternoon on Jan. 4. Within hours, Multnomah County staff were preparing to voluntarily relocate people, and creating a plan with building managers from Income Property Management to treat the water system, including shutting off the water.”

Multnomah County Health officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said the county is working with its partners to quickly determine if other properties’ water sources have been affected.

People in the building with questions or symptoms can call the County at 503-988-3406.

The disease has to connection to COVID-19.

