PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Over 11,000 illegal marijuana plants were seized by authorities on Thursday during an illegal marijuana grow bust in Jackson County, Oregon, authorities said.

According to Oregon State Police, search warrants were served at three locations in the county after obtaining evidence that marijuana was illegally exported from Oregon on the black market.

As a result of the bust, 11,416 illegal marijuana plants and approximately 500 pounds of processed marijuana were seized by authorities, OSP said.

Over 11,000 illegal marijuana plants were seized by authorities on Thursday during an illegal marijuana grow bust in Jackson County, Oregon, authorities said. August 12, 2022 (courtesy Oregon State Police).

Over 11,000 illegal marijuana plants were seized by authorities on Thursday during an illegal marijuana grow bust in Jackson County, Oregon, authorities said. August 12, 2022 (courtesy Oregon State Police).

Over 11,000 illegal marijuana plants were seized by authorities on Thursday during an illegal marijuana grow bust in Jackson County, Oregon, authorities said. August 12, 2022 (courtesy Oregon State Police).

The first location searched was along Yankee Creek Road in Eagle Point where police reportedly found a large marijuana farm with 5,024 plants and the 500 pounds of processed marijuana.

OSP said the other two search warrants were served on Trout Way in Medford at two industrial warehouses with illegal indoor hydroponic marijuana growing operations. At this location, authorities seized and destroyed 6,392 illegal marijuana plants.

OSP said the investigation is ongoing.