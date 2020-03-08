Overnight slide closes Columbia River Hwy in both directions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A slide has forced a temporary closure on the Historic Columbia River Highway.
A stretch between Multnomah Falls and Bridal Veil has been shut down in both directions, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The closure is slated to last until sometime Sunday after geologists can assess the safety of the hillside.
