(KTXL) — An aurora may be possible to view in the Pacific Northwest Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

If we're lucky with the clouds tonight, we may be able to see some views of the northern lights tonight through early Thursday. Best views will be in areas north of Portland or up in elevation. Find the darkest skies and look north! ✨ #space @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/Yt6nEFNu1k — Kelley Bayern (@KelleyKOIN) March 30, 2022

Two solar eruptions from a single sunspot released charged particles toward the Earth on Monday. The first eruption was overtaken by the second, making this a cannibal coronal mass ejection.

The charged particles combined to form a more powerful geomagnetic storm.

Earth's magnetic field deflects solar winds to the poles. That's where the charged particles interact with our atmosphere to create the dancing lights in the sky. pic.twitter.com/TizexB5b9o — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) March 30, 2022

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center, once these particles meet Earth’s magnetic field Wednesday night, the result will be a G3 geomagnetic storm. G3 storms are categorized as strong and often result in mid-latitude auroras.

A forecast by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute shows the northern lights could possibly be seen in some of the northernmost communities of California and are likely to be seen in much of Oregon and Washington — that is, if cloud cover doesn’t conflict with the lights.

According to NOAA, geomagnetic activity will be highest from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday. Clear, dark skies are best for viewing an aurora, the University of Alaska Fairbanks says.

A cannibal coronal mass ejection happens when fast-moving solar eruptions overtake earlier eruptions in the same region of space, creating a powerful geomagnetic storm. The Space Weather Prediction Center classifies this one as a G3. pic.twitter.com/EpRAY9lUV5 — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) March 30, 2022

G3 storms have the potential to require voltage corrections, create GPS issues and disrupt satellites.