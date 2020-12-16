Pandemic claims another Portland restaurant: Bar King

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another Portland restaurant.
Bar King Restaurant and Bakery in Southeast Portland is permanently closing on Jan. 2.
The restaurant’s team released a statement thanking customers, adding that operating the restaurant was “a dream realized, albeit brief.”
Bar King had opened in early March 2020.
