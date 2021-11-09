Patio furniture catches fire on NW Portland high-rise roof

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire sparked on top of high rise in Northwest Portland early Tuesday.

According to officials, patio furniture caught on fire on top of a high-rise building at Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest Overton Street around 4:30 a.m. Once crews arrived, they could see flames coming from the roof.

Portland Fire & Rescue say they called in a precautionary second alarm, but it was quickly recalled after the first engine that arrived extinguished the blaze within half an hour.

Although an official cause has not yet been determined, fire officials on the scene told KOIN 6 News that wind blew fire from a fire pit onto the patio furniture, setting it aflame.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.