PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Amid a rise in traffic deaths, Portland city leaders are holding a press conference Monday morning to address street safety and steps the city and Portlanders can take for safer commutes.

According to the Portland Bureau of Transportation, 43 people have died in Portland due to traffic accidents this year, including 13 people in July.

“There’s a lot of work to be done. We just ended a legislative session where some projects got funded and a whole lot more did not. There are only so many things we can do and we really need the public to understand that we all need to slow down and make sure that we’re saving lives,” The Street Trust Executive Director Sarah Iannarone told KOIN 6 News on Sunday.

Transportation Commissioner Mingus Mapps will be joined by Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson, the Portland Police Traffic Division, Multnomah County Public Health and The Street Trust advocacy group for an 11 a.m. press conference at City Hall.

Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.