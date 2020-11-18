Pedestrian hit, seriously injured in Hillsboro crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver hit and seriously injured a pedestrian in Hillsboro Tuesday night, police said.

According to the Hillsboro Police Department, officers and emergency personnel responded to the area of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway and Southeast River Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. after receiving a call from a driver who had just hit someone.

Investigators said the pedestrian reportedly had serious injuries and was transported to a hospital outside of Hillsboro.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Officers do not know if factors such as alcohol or speed played a role in the crash.