PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian is dead after two cars crashed in Southeast Portland Saturday morning, police told KOIN 6 News.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash around 8 a.m. Saturday near Southeast Holgate Boulevard and 100th Avenue. The pedestrian died at the scene, police said. They were not immediately identified.

What happened leading up to the crash is unclear, and police did not offer further details.

Drivers in the area should plan alternate routes as officials have closed Holgate from 96th Avenue to 104th.

An investigation is underway.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.