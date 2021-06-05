Man killed after being struck by MAX train

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was killed Saturday after running across Interstate 84 before being struck by a MAX train, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers had been sent to the 8600 block of NE Broadway around noon on a report of a “suspicious circumstances at a home.” The caller had been working upstairs and said the man came upstairs and stood over her.

“She demanded that he leave, but he only complied when the victim’s husband and sons came to her aid,” PPB said.

One responding officer saw the suspect in the 9000 block of NE Schuyler Street, who followed at a distance until more officers arrived. Once they had more officers, the man was captured and evaluated by paramedics. Police said the suspect refused medical attention.

“Due to booking restrictions, he could not be transported to jail,” said PPB. “The officer issued him a criminal citation for Criminal Trespass in the First Degree and an unrelated warrant (citation in lieu of custody). He was then released.”

A couple hours later, police received a report of a man walking in traffic near I-84 and NE 68th Avenue. Witnesses said the man had a large rock and a pipe in this hands and was swinging them at passing cars.

As officers were trying to get traffic stopped so they could approach, they received updated information that he had run in front of a passing MAX train. When officers arrived the man was deceased.

Anyone who witnessed any part of this incident and has not talked to officers is urged to call police.

The involved person’s identity will be released after next of kin is notified of his death.