PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A male pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV Thursday night, according to Portland police.

The driver of the vehicle remain at the scene and was cooperative with officers, PPB said.

Police say they responded to the crash just after 6 p.m. and that the man was deceased when they arrived at the scene.

Sergeant Kevin Allen, Public Information Officer with PPB, says it’s too early to tell if the weather was a factor and said that the incident happened just as the sleet was starting to fall.

West Burnside Street will be closed for several hours between Northwest 20th Place and Northwest 23rd Avenue.

If anyone has information about the incident, please contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-338548, or call (503)823-2103.