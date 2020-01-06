Student struck, killed by driver near Gresham middle school

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A middle school student was hit and killed by a driver while walking through the crosswalk just down the street from Dexter McCarty Middle School, say police.

Over a dozen police units were called to the scene of the accident at Southeast Hogan Road and Southeast 5th Street just after 8:30 a.m. According to Gresham Police, the driver has stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigators. Police also said the boy had a green light and was crossing appropriately.

“According to witnesses, we do believe the student was inside the crosswalk and was doing everything he was supposed to be doing,” said Sargeant Thomas Walker. “The light was in his favor, but we’re still gathering information.”

Neighbors and police both told KOIN 6 News that the area sees a lot of busy traffic.

“[There are] a lot of kids on bikes, we do have a school nearby, that’s a concern,” said neighbor Mark Pearson. “There seems to be a lot of people on Hogan that are going Hogan at a pretty good clip — makes [the] intersection a dangerous situation.”

Just 2 weeks ago, another boy was hit and killed while riding his bike along SE Hogan Rd. A memorial for him sits a block away from where the latest student was struck. Neighbors said they would like to see more lights, sidewalks and flashing crosswalks in the area.

Commuters should avoid the area while the Vehicular Crime Team continues their investigation. SE Hogan is currently closed between Southeast Powell and Southeast 6th Street while the crash team gathers more details.

The family of the victim has been notified but police are waiting to release the name.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.