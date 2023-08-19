(STACKER) — Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to the Salem metro area?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Salem using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Salem from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q2 2023.

10. San Jose, CA

View share: 1.70%

Views to own market: 9.20%

Views to other markets within own state: 51.60%

Views to markets within other states: 39.20%

9. Corvallis, OR

View share: 2.00%

Views to own market: 10.60%

Views to other markets within own state: 52.20%

Views to markets within other states: 37.20%

8. Sacramento, CA

View share: 2.20%

Views to own market: 20.60%

Views to other markets within own state: 23.70%

Views to markets within other states: 55.70%

7. Phoenix, AZ

View share: 2.40%

Views to own market: 29.20%

Views to other markets within own state: 11.20%

Views to markets within other states: 59.60%

6. Eugene, OR

View share: 2.70%

Views to own market: 31.40%

Views to other markets within own state: 29.00%

Views to markets within other states: 39.60%

5. Bend, OR

View share: 2.70%

Views to own market: 28.70%

Views to other markets within own state: 27.60%

Views to markets within other states: 43.70%

4. Albany, OR

View share: 4.20%

Views to own market: 17.40%

Views to other markets within own state: 43.50%

Views to markets within other states: 39.10%

3. Seattle, WA

View share: 7.40%

Views to own market: 19.00%

Views to other markets within own state: 20.80%

Views to markets within other states: 60.20%

2. Los Angeles, CA

View share: 20.20%

Views to own market: 26.10%

Views to other markets within own state: 34.50%

Views to markets within other states: 39.40%

1. Portland, OR