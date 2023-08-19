(STACKER) — Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to the Salem metro area?
The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.
As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.
Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Salem using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Salem from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q2 2023.
Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.
10. San Jose, CA
- View share: 1.70%
- Views to own market: 9.20%
- Views to other markets within own state: 51.60%
- Views to markets within other states: 39.20%
9. Corvallis, OR
- View share: 2.00%
- Views to own market: 10.60%
- Views to other markets within own state: 52.20%
- Views to markets within other states: 37.20%
8. Sacramento, CA
- View share: 2.20%
- Views to own market: 20.60%
- Views to other markets within own state: 23.70%
- Views to markets within other states: 55.70%
7. Phoenix, AZ
- View share: 2.40%
- Views to own market: 29.20%
- Views to other markets within own state: 11.20%
- Views to markets within other states: 59.60%
6. Eugene, OR
- View share: 2.70%
- Views to own market: 31.40%
- Views to other markets within own state: 29.00%
- Views to markets within other states: 39.60%
5. Bend, OR
- View share: 2.70%
- Views to own market: 28.70%
- Views to other markets within own state: 27.60%
- Views to markets within other states: 43.70%
4. Albany, OR
- View share: 4.20%
- Views to own market: 17.40%
- Views to other markets within own state: 43.50%
- Views to markets within other states: 39.10%
3. Seattle, WA
- View share: 7.40%
- Views to own market: 19.00%
- Views to other markets within own state: 20.80%
- Views to markets within other states: 60.20%
2. Los Angeles, CA
- View share: 20.20%
- Views to own market: 26.10%
- Views to other markets within own state: 34.50%
- Views to markets within other states: 39.40%
1. Portland, OR
- View share: 24.80%
- Views to own market: 32.80%
- Views to other markets within own state: 15.80%
- Views to markets within other states: 51.40%