Landlord terminates lease, Persian House in Portland closing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After 30 years in business, the owners of the Persian House restaurant in downtown Portland say they’re being forced to close at the end of the month over a dispute with their landlord.

The owners of Persian House said this past year has been especially tough due to the pandemic and protests. Their business has been vandalized multiple times, including once when a window was smashed and rioters stole items from inside the restaurant.

The restaurant owners switched to a month-to-month lease due to the circumstances downtown. However, when they tried to renew the lease, the owners told KOIN 6 News they got a letter of termination from the landlord so they could rent to someone else and charge more.

Despite trying to negotiate, they claim the landlord is unwilling to work with them so they are permanently closing on May 31.

“It’s very difficult,” said Sara Houranpay with Persian House. “My father’s been so sick, you know, over what’s happened in this last year and then this has just been such a big hit to him.”

On Friday, the owners of the restaurant asked customers and other business owners to come down and stand in solidarity with them and told KOIN 6 News it’s heartbreaking to see a minority-owned business be forced to close this way after 30 years.

“I’m appalled and beside myself,” Lily Pak told KOIN 6 News. “As a small business owner and also a small business advocate I don’t understand how a landlord can just do that to a small business, especially to someone that’s been here for so long.”

KOIN 6 News has reached out to the landlord to find out why they’re terminating the restaurant’s lease.