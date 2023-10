PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was hit by a train Saturday night near Northeast 145th and Northeast Sandy Boulevard, officials confirmed.

Portland Fire & Rescue says when crews arrived on scene, they went under the train to access the victim and placed them on a backboard to get them safely out from under it.

The victim was taken to Emanuel Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further details have been released.

