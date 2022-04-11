PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An individual was rescued from a trailer park and life-flighted to a local hospital after being poisoned by carbon monoxide on Monday.

According to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, the Cornelius Fire Department received a report of an unconscious person at the Valley View Mobile Home Park on SW Tualatin Valley Hwy. just before 3 p.m.

Neighbors told fire crews that the trailer’s propane-powered generator turned on in the middle of the night when the power went out. Once power was restored Monday afternoon, they observed that the generator was still running, which is when they went to check on the trailer and noticed an unconscious person.

The individual was partially conscious in the trailer when medical crews arrived. Crews removed the individual from the trailer and evaluated the carbon monoxide levels in their bloodstream.

Officials say that the individual had a carbon monoxide level of 55 in their bloodstream — a level of 15 warrants a trip to the hospital.

With Hwy. 26 closed due to weather damage, the patient was taken to a Portland hospital via Life Flight Network helicopter.

When using generators during a power outage, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue says to never operate them in an enclosed area and to make sure there is proper ventilation to the outside.