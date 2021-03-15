PF&R: 1 killed in fire near Mt. Scott neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was killed in a fire that erupted at a Southeast Portland 4-plex, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters responded to a report of a flashover fire–one that combusts at all once–in the 6900 block of SE 72nd Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Crews said one child was identified and confirmed to have made it out of the unit safely but one woman got trapped inside and died.

The roof collapsed during the course of the burning, PF&R said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Fire officials said a neighbor made multiple attempts to get the woman out, but was unsuccessful.

Her uncle, Fabian Branch, was at the scene. He said he is still in shock.

“We got a call this morning that the apartment blew up and they said it’s the one that my niece is in, Erica,” he said. “And you know, it’s just … it was shocking and so we rushed down here and it was what I thought it was, it was her “

Crews said all four units were affected by the fire. No other injuries were reported.

The section of Southeast 72nd Avenue is still blocked off as officials continue to investigate the scene.

KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene gathering more information. This is a developing story.