PF&R: Adult and pet killed in Powellhurst-Gilbert area RV fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed in an RV fire overnight in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Crews arrived to a fully-engulfed vehicle behind the Shalamar Apartments on SE Powell Boulevard around 2 a.m. Following the extinguishment, investigators found the bodies of an adult and a Mastiff dog.

PF&R said it was collecting data on deadly fires that have started by what the department called basic necessities like light and warmth. Six of these types of deadly fires have happened so far in 2021, according to PF&R.

This is a developing story.