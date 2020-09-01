PF&R: Fire destroys home in Humboldt neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A home was destroyed and at least one person was injured following a house fire in North Portland Tuesday.

Heavy smoke was reported coming from a house in the 900 block of North Webster street around 9:30 a.m., according to Portland Fire & Rescue. PF&R lieutenant Rich Chatman said the first crew members to arrive to the scene were surprised by how much smoke there was.

“Typically we don’t see fires this advanced in the middle of the day,” Chatman said. Firefighters focused on ensuring the fire did not spread to other homes before eventually tackling the blaze by 11 a.m.

One person who was an occupant in the home was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. PF&R did not report any other injuries and was uncertain of how many people live at the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.