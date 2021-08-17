PF&R firefighter in kidnapping case has history of legal issues

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Court records revealed a Portland Fire & Rescue firefighter facing charges in connection with a recent downtown kidnapping has had a history of legal troubles and debt, including a several-thousand-dollar electricity bill and a half-million-dollar lawsuit.

Douglas Bourland is facing multiple kidnapping charges alongside two others in connection with a kidnapping in downtown Portland over the weekend. Court documents show Portland police accuse Bourland of kidnapping a person after the person allegedly stole marijuana from him.

In a $550,000 lawsuit against Bourland and his ex-wife, his former neighbor claimed one of Bourland’s marijuana grow operation employees attacked and beat him in a barn. Bourland’s lawyer argued in court papers that the attacker was not his employee, just a renter.

Court records also show he owes $12,881.15 to the City of Portland Bureau of Fire and Police Disability and Retirement Fund for disability benefits he received. The fund wants the money back after his claim of on-the-job PTSD was denied.

Bourland is on leave from the bureau, officials confirmed; however, it’s unclear what kind of leave it is.

Bourland has several judgments against him for unpaid bills, including not paying:

  • $36,189.32 for his 2016 GMC
  • $18,700 for renting a mobile storage unit
  • $8,414 for not paying his PGE electric bill
  • $5,715 to home depot

It’s unclear if Bourland has an attorney representing him on the kidnapping charges.

The investigation into the kidnapping is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss