PF&R firefighter in kidnapping case has history of legal issues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Court records revealed a Portland Fire & Rescue firefighter facing charges in connection with a recent downtown kidnapping has had a history of legal troubles and debt, including a several-thousand-dollar electricity bill and a half-million-dollar lawsuit.

Douglas Bourland is facing multiple kidnapping charges alongside two others in connection with a kidnapping in downtown Portland over the weekend. Court documents show Portland police accuse Bourland of kidnapping a person after the person allegedly stole marijuana from him.

In a $550,000 lawsuit against Bourland and his ex-wife, his former neighbor claimed one of Bourland’s marijuana grow operation employees attacked and beat him in a barn. Bourland’s lawyer argued in court papers that the attacker was not his employee, just a renter.

Court records also show he owes $12,881.15 to the City of Portland Bureau of Fire and Police Disability and Retirement Fund for disability benefits he received. The fund wants the money back after his claim of on-the-job PTSD was denied.

Bourland is on leave from the bureau, officials confirmed; however, it’s unclear what kind of leave it is.

Bourland has several judgments against him for unpaid bills, including not paying:

$36,189.32 for his 2016 GMC

$18,700 for renting a mobile storage unit

$8,414 for not paying his PGE electric bill

$5,715 to home depot

It’s unclear if Bourland has an attorney representing him on the kidnapping charges.

The investigation into the kidnapping is ongoing.