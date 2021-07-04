PF&R: Multiple injuries from apartment fire in NE Portland

Two people taken to hospital, multiple patients treated at scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire & Rescue said a fully involved apartment fire in Northeast Portland has left multiple people injured.

Reports of an apartment fire at 2226 NE Weidler came in around 3:30 a.m., according to PF&R. Upon their arrival, crews found two buildings fully involved. The fire was upgraded rapidly ultimately resulting in 4 alarms.

“Two individuals were transported to local hospitals, with unknown injuries at this time,” PF&R said early Sunday. “Multiple patients were treated on scene.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.