PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire & Rescue is currently investigating what caused a large apartment building to go up into flames last week.

PF&R will be sending a fire investigator into the wreckage on Tuesday afternoon.

The 4-alarm fire at the Goose Hollow Apartments took place on Tuesday, May 16. After nearly a week, the building has started to collapse and is at risk to collapse more.

The smoke has cleared, but the question lingers: how did a fire that displaced dozens of people start?

PF&R says they were successful in getting good information from 3D modeling from a drone from Scappoose Fire, which was sent in to examine the damage.

“It opened up some more possibilities and there’s a need to place someone in the structure,” said Rick Graves from PF&R. “It allowed them to know they can get to an answer, but in order to do that, they need to go inside.”

PF&R says they’ll have their technical rescue team on site ready to jump into action if something happens that is dangerous for the investigator. They also said there would be precautions put in place just in case.

“The evaluation has been made that they feel like the intent is where they’re going is okay,” Graves said. “We will maintain possession of the building possibly through the end of the week.”

PF&R will also be investigating if the apartment’s fire alarm went off. Multiple residents claim that the fire alarm did not go off and that they only knew they had to evacuate due to the smoke they saw coming from the building.

“I’m unable to validate if there was an audible alarm or not,” he said. “I suppose that would be something they would check out. They go in with eyes wide open, to deduce all the information.”