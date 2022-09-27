PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland General Electric awarded six electric school buses to school districts in and around the Portland area, which could help with transportation being the greatest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Oregon.

PGE’s Electric School Bus Fund is financed by the Oregon Clean Fuels Program through the state’s Department of Environmental Quality.

The electric school bus competitive grant awards began in 2020 when PGE funded the first five electric school buses in Oregon. Last year in 2021, they awarded grants for seven more school buses.

For the past three years, PGE has worked alongside Pacific Power to support Portland Public Schools’ electric bus and similar infrastructure.

“Electrifying transportation is a key driver of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and an important step toward reaching our goal of 100 percent clean energy for all Oregonians,” president and CEO of PGE, Maria Pope, said. “Transitioning to all-electric school buses ensures that children and communities benefit. We are pleased to partner with school districts across the state.”

According to PGE, school districts were selected for the grants based on their dedication to supporting underserved communities and incorporating the buses when teaching students about climate science.

The Electric School Bus Fund provides the difference in price between the average diesel bus and an electric school bus. The fund can also grant up to $50,000 to pay for charging infrastructure.

Beaverton, Gresham-Barlow, Portland, Salem-Keizer, and Tigard-Tualatin were the awarded school districts.