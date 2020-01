PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Awards season officially kicked off with the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills Sunday. Comedian Ricky Gervais hosted the award show for the 5th time, which honored achievements in television and film.

While star-studded films like “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and fan favorites like "Fleabag" took home multiple wins, perhaps what was most locally notable was the moment "Missing Link" took home the award for Best Animated Feature.