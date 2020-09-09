Photos: Fire ravages Oregon communities, smoke spreads

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Red, smoky skies around 8 a.m. Sept. 9, 2020 near Molalla (KOIN)

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — People all over Oregon are waking up Wednesday to widespread destruction and smoky skies from the numerous wildfires burning across the state.

Thousands of people have fled their homes and states of emergency have been declared in several counties, including Clackamas, Marion and Yamhill.

KOIN 6 News viewers have been sharing photos and videos of the aftermath of the fires.

  • The Beachie Creek fire left a path of destruction in Lyons Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Viewer Brittany Moore said a family member lost his home of 30+ years in the fire (courtesy Brittany Moore)
  • Smoke from several wildfires kept the skies dark over the Molalla area long into the morning of Sept. 9, 2020 (courtesy photo)
  • Smoke adds to incredible cloud formations over Gaston Tuesday evening (courtesy Steven Smith)
  • Wildfires burn near Medford, September 8, 2020 (Courtesy: @ser_rivera97)
  • An RV pulling a Jeep sparked brush that became the Spangler Fire in Clackamas County, September 9, 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)
