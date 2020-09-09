Photos: Fire ravages Oregon communities, smoke spreads

Red, smoky skies around 8 a.m. Sept. 9, 2020 near Molalla (KOIN)

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — People all over Oregon are waking up Wednesday to widespread destruction and smoky skies from the numerous wildfires burning across the state.

Thousands of people have fled their homes and states of emergency have been declared in several counties, including Clackamas, Marion and Yamhill.

KOIN 6 News viewers have been sharing photos and videos of the aftermath of the fires.