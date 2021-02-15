Photos: Ice storm wallops Oregon, SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Freezing rain and ice coated much of Oregon and southwest Washington Sunday as a wicked winter storm continued its hold on the region.
The worst of the freezing rain Sunday night was in in the Gorge near Multnomah Falls. It’s possible there may be up to an inch of ice for some locations, with the west hills getting between a quarter- and a half-inch, with downtown Portland getting a tenth of an inch of ice.
