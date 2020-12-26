Photos: In Memoriam 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 2020 has been a year unlike any other in recent history. On top of a global pandemic, people around the globe have had to cope with the loss of many influential people — from actors and legendary athletes to civil rights leaders and those who shattered glass ceilings.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was one of the many beloved figures who died in 2020. The world also said goodbye to U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement. Basketball great Kobe Bryant died in a January helicopter crash at age 41, actor Chadwick Boseman died of cancer in August at age 43, and soccer great Diego Maradona died in November at age 60. The year also claimed guitar virtuoso Eddie Van Halen and actor Sean Connery.
This photo gallery is our way of remembering some of the people we lost in the last 12 months.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
