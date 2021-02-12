Photos: Let it snow! Snow blankets Portland, valley

Corgis playing in the snow on Feb. 12, 2021 in Portland. Photo via Twitter: @NoEstoyRachel

PORTLAND ,Ore. (KOIN) — There’s a blanket of snow across much of the region right now, and even more winter weather is expected to wallop the region through Saturday.

However, that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the rare beauty as a result of this frozen precipitation.

Check out our viewer photos, and share yours with us on KOIN 6 News’ Facebook page, tweet at us, or tag us on Instagram. You can also email photos and videos to news@koin.com or share them on our Weather Photos page.

From KOIN 6 News reporter Elise Haas

From Twitter user @chrryblssm_bard in Canby, Oregon.

Ice coats a car in Aumsville, Oregon (Credit: Don White)

Southwest Portland. (Philip King of @FreekingPhotography)

Pearl District. (Nicole Sharai)

Hazel Dell. (Erks Noel McMahon)

Kharlie a Lab-Airedale mix in Canby is enjoying the snow (Credit: @KharlieLabAire)

