Photos: Memorial for Vancouver Officer Donald Sahota

Donald Sahota, 52, was a husband and father

Vancouver Police Officer Donald Sahota, in a photo shown at his memorial service, February 8, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friends, family, co-workers and law enforcement from around the entire region paid their final respects to Vancouver Police Officer Donald Sahota on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old husband and father was killed at his house on January 29 after an armed robbery suspect randomly showed up at his house. Sahota was stabbed by the suspect and then shot to death by a Clark County deputy who mistook Sahota for the suspect.

The memorial service at ilani Casino Resort was open to the public.

  • Balloons at a memorial service for fallen officer Donald Sahota, who was killed in the line of duty. Feb. 8, 2022. (KOIN)
  • Law enforcement agencies from around Washington, Oregon and various parts of the United States are taking part in a procession for Vancouver Officer Donald Sahota on the way to his memorial service Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (KOIN)
  • Firefighters during a procession honoring honor Vancouver Police Officer Donald Sahota, who was killed in the line of duty. Feb. 8, 2022. (KOIN)
  • Memorial service for Donald Sahota on Feb. 8, 2022.
  • Procession for Officer Donald Sahota arrives at Ilani, where the public memorial service will be held. Feb. 8, 2022. (KOIN)
  • Memorial service program for Ofc. Donald Sahota. Feb. 8, 2022. (KOIN)
  • Memorial service for fallen Vancouver officer Donald Sahota on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
  • The memorial service for Vancouver Police Officer Donald Sahota was held at ilani Casino Resort, February 8, 2022 (KOIN)
  • Memorial service for fallen Vancouver officer Donald Sahota on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

