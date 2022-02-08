Photos: Memorial for Vancouver Officer Donald Sahota

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friends, family, co-workers and law enforcement from around the entire region paid their final respects to Vancouver Police Officer Donald Sahota on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old husband and father was killed at his house on January 29 after an armed robbery suspect randomly showed up at his house. Sahota was stabbed by the suspect and then shot to death by a Clark County deputy who mistook Sahota for the suspect.

The memorial service at ilani Casino Resort was open to the public.