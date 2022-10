Smoke from the Nakia Creek Fire was thick in the air near Hockinson as people evacuated, October 16, 2022 (KOIN)

The Nakia Creek Fire grew to more than 400 acres

CAMAS, Wash. (KOIN) — About 1000 homes were ordered to evacuate Sunday as the Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain grew substantially from strong winds.

Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations included Larch Mountain and Jackson Pass, while Level 2 “Get Set” evacuations included the Larch Corrections Center.

All of Washougal and Camas was under a Level 1 “Be Ready” order.

A satellite picture of the Nakia Creek Fire (circled) at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022 (NOAA)

