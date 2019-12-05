PHOTOS: Oregon Ducks 2019 season so far

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been a wild ride for the Oregon Ducks so far this season as the team prepares for Friday’s showdown with the Utah Utes.

The Ducks are 10-2 this season, after heartbreaking losses to Auburn at the start and to Arizona State toward the end, as they head to Santa Clara, California, for the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Check out some memorable moments from the 2019 season so far.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 31: Justin Herbert #10 of the Oregon Ducks during the Advocare Classic at AT&T Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. Oregon lost to Auburn 27-21. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Oregon players Deommodore Lenoir, left, Thomas Graham Jr. and Brady Breeze leap into the stands with Duck fans before the NCAA college football game against Nevada Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon won 77-6. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

The Oregon Duck, center, joins the student section in a cheer during an NCAA college football game against Montana Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. The Ducks won 35-3. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by Stanford linebacker Casey Toohill (52) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. The Ducks beat Stanford 21-6. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

EUGENE, OREGON – OCTOBER 05: Justin Herbert #10 of the Oregon Ducks looks to throw the ball while being hit by Cameron Goode #19 of the California Golden Bears in the third quarter during their game at Autzen Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Oregon Duck mascot and the Colorado Buffalo mascot embrace during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 19: Mycah Pittman #4 of the Oregon Ducks runs for a 36 yard touchdown against the Washington Huskies in the fourth quarter during their game at Husky Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON – OCTOBER 26: Camden Lewis #49 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates with teammates after kicking the game winning field goal to defeat the Washington State Cougars 37-35 during their game at Autzen Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 02: Kedon Slovis #9 of the USC Trojans throws as he is pressured by DJ Johnson #7, Troy Dye #35 and Isaac Slade-Matautia #41 of the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON – NOVEMBER 16: Travis Dye #26 of the Oregon Ducks runs for a 33-yard touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats during their game at Autzen Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

An Oregon fan reacts during the final seconds of the team’s NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 31-28. (AP Photo/Matt York)

EUGENE, OREGON – NOVEMBER 30: Oregon Ducks cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. #4 reacts to a play during the first half of the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON – NOVEMBER 30: Offensive lineman Steven Jones #74 and running back KJ Maduike #39 of the Oregon Ducks dance during the second half of the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon won the game 24-10. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)