PHOTOS: Oregon Ducks 2019 season so far

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been a wild ride for the Oregon Ducks so far this season as the team prepares for Friday’s showdown with the Utah Utes.
The Ducks are 10-2 this season, after heartbreaking losses to Auburn at the start and to Arizona State toward the end, as they head to Santa Clara, California, for the Pac-12 Championship Game.
Check out some memorable moments from the 2019 season so far.
