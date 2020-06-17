Photos: Portland protests, June 16, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the 19th straight day, protesters marched in Portland to demand changes to the police department and support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Rose City Justice hosted a march and rally. Organizers said the night is important because “it is our last chance to show City Council that we want our demands met. So far, they aren’t listening. We need to change that.”

The Portland City Council is expected to vote on a fiscal year 2020-21 budget on Wednesday, which includes how and how much to fund the Portland Police Bureau.

