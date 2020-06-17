Photos: Portland protests, June 16, 2020

Protesters marched ahead of City Council budget vote

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Portland protesters march over the Fremont Bridge, June 16, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the 19th straight day, protesters marched in Portland to demand changes to the police department and support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Rose City Justice hosted a march and rally. Organizers said the night is important because “it is our last chance to show City Council that we want our demands met. So far, they aren’t listening. We need to change that.”

The Portland City Council is expected to vote on a fiscal year 2020-21 budget on Wednesday, which includes how and how much to fund the Portland Police Bureau.

Photos: Portland protests, June 16, 2020

  • Protesters march on I-405 toward the Fremont Bridge, June 16, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Protesters march in Portland, June 16, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Black Lives Matter supporters march in Southeast Portland, June 16, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters gather at Jefferson High School for a rally and march hosted by Rose City Justice, June 16, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Portland protesters march onto I-405, June 16, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Portland protesters march on I-405, June 16, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Portland protesters march on I-405, June 16, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Portland protesters march toward I-405, June 16, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Portland protesters march on I-405 at the Fremont Bridge, June 16, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Portland protesters march on I-405, June 16, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Portland protesters march over the Fremont Bridge, June 16, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Portland protesters march over the Fremont Bridge, June 16, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Portland protesters march over the Fremont Bridge, June 16, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Portland protesters march over the Fremont Bridge, June 16, 2020 (KOIN)

