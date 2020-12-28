Photos: Portland’s 2020 protests, riots

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd in May, it set off a wave of protests about police brutality and social justice across the country.
Portland’s huge peaceful demonstrations and smaller violent clashes drew national attention, lasting more than 100 consecutive nights and continuing sporadically until the end of the year.
Few events have been recorded, photographed, and live streamed as much as Portland’s protests and riots this year. Here are just a few dozen images chronicling the months of unrest.
In September, wildfires and poor air quality ended the streak of nightly demonstrations. Once the smoke cleared, unrest continued, but more sporadically.
Demonstrators targeted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), police buildings, statues, businesses, cemeteries and more. They also turned their efforts toward trying to stop the eviction of a family from the Red House on North Mississippi Ave.
