Photos: Protesters on the move in Portland as curfew passes

Protesters gather outside the Multnomah County Justice Center on Saturday. May 30, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the second consecutive night, a large group of protesters descended on the streets of downtown Portland following the death of George Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

Hours before a fresh 8 p.m. curfew, hundreds of people gathered outside the Justice Center in an almost immediate confrontation with police. Flash bangs were used early and often, loudspeakers told the protesters to “leave the park now” and tensions mounted.

Portland police declared an “unlawful assembly” at 7:14 p.m. and ordered people to disperse

Demonstrators could be heard chanting, “No justice, no peace,” and cars honked their horns as they drove by.

The crowd temporarily dispersed and moved north away from the Justice Center before later reforming on the Waterfront and near Old Town.