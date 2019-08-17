Live Now
Photos: Protests in Portland, August 17, 2019

Alt-right groups, anti-fascists collided in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A demonstration organized by Proud Boys leader Joe Biggs brought alt-right groups to Portland for a protest along the city’s waterfront. Anti-fascists met them — as well as every Portland police officer and dozens of supporting organizations.

This is a look at the events of August 17, 2019.

  • Mayor Ted Wheeler speaks during a press briefing about Portland protests on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw held a press conference about the Portland protests on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw held a press conference about the Portland protests on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Joseph Oakman and fellow Proud Boys plant a flag in Tom McCall Waterfront Park during an “End Domestic Terrorism” rally in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said the situation was “potentially dangerous and volatile” but as of early afternoon most of the right-wing groups had left the area via a downtown bridge and police used officers on bikes and in riot gear to keep black clad, helmet and mask-wearing anti-fascist protesters — known as antifa — from following them. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • A man yells as right-wing demonstrators and counter-protesters gather in Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said the situation was “potentially dangerous and volatile” but as of early afternoon most of the right-wing groups had left the area via a downtown bridge and police used officers on bikes and in riot gear to keep black clad, helmet and mask-wearing anti-fascist protesters — known as antifa — from following them. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators march across the Hawthorne Bridge during an “End Domestic Terrorism” rally in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. The group includes organizer Joe Biggs, in green hat, and Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio, holding megaphone. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • Anti-fascist counter-demonstrators cross the Burnside Bridge across the Willamette River from the west side of the city to the east side in search of the far-right group, the Proud Boys, in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Self-described anti-fascists vowed to confront the rally while leaders from the far right urged their followers to turn out in large numbers to protest the arrests of multiple members of right-wing groups in the run-up to the event. Antifa members often cover their faces with masks, making it harder to identify them. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
  • Portland Police prepare to head towards Tom McCall Waterfront Park as right-wing groups and counterprotesters gathered in downtown Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Flag-waving members of the Proud Boys and Three Percenters militia group began gathering late in the morning, some wearing body armor and helmets. Meanwhile black clad, helmet and mask-wearing anti-fascist protesters — known as antifa — were also among the several hundred people on the streets. (AP Photo/Moriah Ratner)
  • Police officers ride on the side of a vehicle as right-wing demonstrators and counter-protesters gather in Portland, Ore., for an “End Domestic Terrorism” rally on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Right-wing groups and counterprotesters gathered in downtown Portland and authorities set up concrete barriers and closed streets in an effort to contain the two groups.(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • Enrique Tarrio, the chairman of the Proud Boys, at a protest in Portland, August 17, 2019 (KOIN)
  • Antifa supporters near Pioneer Courthouse Square during a protest with right-wing groups in Portland, August 17, 2019 (KOIN)
  • A girl gets detained during the Portland protests on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Police detain a couple of protesters outside Nordstrom on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Current scene at SW Park near Yamhill as protesters sit in the street on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Current scene at SW Park near Yamhill as protesters sit in the street on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Police blocking the road at SW Yamhill & Park as protesters are across the street on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Portland Police declare protest as “civil disturbance” on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • A line of officers two-deep now standing in the road on the west side of SW Park near Yamhill on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • This man was detained during a protest between right-wing groups and anti-fascists in Portland, August 17, 2019 (KOIN)
  • This man was detained during a protest between right-wing groups and anti-fascists in Portland, August 17, 2019 (KOIN)
  • Police are clearing the street at SW Broadway and Morrison during the Aug. 17, 2019 protests. (KOIN)
  • Police stand by as protesters march through Portland on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Traffic moving again on SW 3rd St. in Portland on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Police stand by as protesters crowd near 3rd and Oak St. in Portland on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Police detained a woman during a protest in downtown Portland, August 17, 2019 (KOIN)
  • Police are blocking the intersection of SW 3rd & Oak St near the Portland Outdoor Store on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • A protester was injured during a protest in downtown Portland between right-wing groups and anti-fascists, August 17, 2019 (KOIN)
  • A protester was pepper-sprayed at the protests on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • A protester was pepper-sprayed at the protests on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Small groups of protesters have clashed with each other and police back near Naito & Morrison Bridge on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Crowd of protesters near Naito and Oak in Portland on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Crowd of protesters near Naito and Oak in Portland on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN_
  • Small groups of protesters have clashed with each other and police back near Naito & Morrison Bridge on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Things have calmed down after some shouting & people chanting “let them leave” as someone is on the ground on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • A motorcyclist was taken into custody during a protest in downtown Portland, August 17, 2019 (KOIN)
  • Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson during a protest in downtown Portland, August 17, 2019 (KOIN)
  • Protesters on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Police are following alongside the protesters, who say they’re going to their cars during the Portland protests on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • GRAPHIC WARNING: A detained protester bleeding at the Morrison bridgehead on Aug. 17, 2019. (Portland Tribune)
  • Antifa protesters sitting at the corner of SW Harvey Milk & Naito on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Antifa protesters sitting at the corner of SW Harvey Milk & Naito on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Protesters in Portland on Aug, 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Wounded and detained protester taken away in ambulance on Aug. 17, 2019. (Portland Tribune)
  • Protesters at the Salmon Street Springs Fountain on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Police driving by with riot gear on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Police are blocking SW Madison on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Updated street closures per Portland Police on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Protesters have gathered at SW 2nd & SW Madison on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • A KOIN reporter got mayonnaise thrown at him while covering the Portland protests on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • A man who appears to have had a possible milkshake thrown at him during the Portland protests on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Very small contingent of right wingers at Naito and Taylor and I think we saw the return of the milkshake – something that looked a lot like one just thrown their way. Aug. 17, 2019 (KOIN)
  • Very small contingent of right wingers at Naito and Taylor and I think we saw the return of the milkshake – something that looked a lot like one just thrown their way. Aug. 17, 2019 (KOIN)
  • Thousands of people still gathered in Waterfront Park – some are standing across the street at the World Trade Center on Aug 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Two people who have appeared to be pepper sprayed at the protests in Portland on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Protesters at SW Salmon & SW Naito on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Right-wing protesters on the east side of Portland on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Pprotesters on the east side of Portland on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Protesters on the east side of Portland on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • This person was detained during the protest between right-wing groups and anti-fascists, August 17, 2019 (KOIN)
  • Right-wing demonstrators and counter-protesters gather in Tom McCall Waterfront Park during an “End Domestic Terrorism” rally in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said the situation was “potentially dangerous and volatile” but as of early afternoon most of the right-wing groups had left the area via a downtown bridge and police used officers on bikes and in riot gear to keep black clad, helmet and mask-wearing anti-fascist protesters — known as antifa — from following them. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • Antifa protesters have gathered near the Morrison Bridge – the right leaning protest groups including Patriot Prayer & Proud Boy members have marched across the Hawthorne Bridge on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Someone has programmed a road sign on SE Grand as part of the protest on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Hawthorne Bridge is getting closed for both cars and pedestrians for the protests on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Hawthorne Bridge is getting closed for both cars and pedestrians for the protests on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • One person taken down by Portland Police at the Aug. 17, 2019 protests. (KOIN)
  • Crowd underneath Morrison Bridge during the Portland protests on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Crowd underneath Morrison Bridge during the Portland protests on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • View from the other side of the Morrison Bridge during the Portland protests on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • A posted sign reads “Be Safe. August 17th” is posted in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Right-wing groups and counterprotesters gathered in downtown Portland, Oregon, on Saturday and authorities set up concrete barriers and closed streets in an effort to contain the groups. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
  • Joey Gibson among the protesters in downtown Portland on Aug. 17, 2019. (Portland Tribune)
  • Polices stand by as far-right and far-left groups protest in Portland on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Alt-right protesters clashed with antifa near the Morrison Bridge around 11am, August 17, 2019 (KOIN)
  • Portland Police halt a Proud Boy march across the Morrison Bridge on Aug. 17, 2019. (Portland Tribune)
  • Groups grow closer at the Portland protests on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • The anti-fascist, anti-Trump crowd is gathered near the Battleship Oregon Memorial on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Protesters in Portland on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Protesters in Portland on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Weapons confiscated by Portland Police officers during the protests on Aug. 17, 2019. (Portland Police Bureau)
  • Weapons confiscated by Portland Police officers during the protests on Aug. 17, 2019. (Portland Police Bureau)
  • Weapons confiscated by Portland Police officers during the protests on Aug. 17, 2019. (Portland Police Bureau)
  • A member of the Proud Boys, who declined to give his name, carries a flag before the start of a protest in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Police have mobilized to prevent clashes between conservative groups and counter-protesters who plan to converge in the city. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • Shot of the Morrison Bridge on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • The anti-fascist, anti-Trump crowd is gathered near the Battleship Oregon Memorial on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • People gathering for protests on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • People gathering for protests on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Just north of the Morrison Bridge, far-right groups such as Proud Boys hold some kind of prayer, “pray for Antifa,” the man says. Plenty of police standing by including park rangers up and down the Waterfront on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Just north of the Morrison Bridge, far-right groups such as Proud Boys hold some kind of prayer, “pray for Antifa,” the man says. Plenty of police standing by including park rangers up and down the Waterfront on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Dancing bananas near the Waterfront on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • “Liaison officers” gathering near the Waterfront Park on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • “Liaison officers” gathering near the Waterfront Park on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Protest presence near Morrison Bridge on Aug. 17. 2019. (KOIN)
  • Protest presence near Morrison Bridge on Aug. 17. 2019. (KOIN)
  • Posters from “real libertarians” near the waterfront. on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Posters from “real libertarians” near the waterfront. on Aug. 17, 2019. (KOIN)
  • A look at Central Precinct where Portland Police officers have the road closed ahead of Aug. 17, 2019 demonstrations. (KOIN)
  • A look at Central Precinct where Portland Police officers have the road closed ahead of Aug. 17, 2019 demonstrations. (KOIN)
  • Several downtown streets and the Hawthorne Bridge are already closed in anticipation of the Aug. 17, 2019 protests.
  • A coming closure sign is posted in the window of a Starbucks Cafe near where a large rally is planned in Portland, Ore., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
  • A road closure sign is seen in downtown Portland, Ore., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in advance of a rally as the city prepares for crowds of protesters. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
  • A bicyclist stands by a road closure sign put up in advance of a large rally as the city prepares for crowds of protesters in Portland, Ore., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
  • PPB Lt. Tina Jones at a press conference before a planned protest in Portland, August 16, 2019 (KOIN)
  • PPB Sgt. Chris Burley shows off the Liaison Officer shirt uniforms to be used, August 16, 2019 (KOIN)
  • A map of the area Portland Police believe will be impacted by Saturday’s demonstrations, Aug. 15, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Joey Gibson speaks outside the Multnomah County Justice Center before surrendering to a felony riot charge, Aug. 16, 2019. (KOIN)
  • Joey Gibson, Aug. 16, 2019. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Mayor Ted Wheeler makes statement against violence at Pioneer Courthouse Square on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (KOIN)

