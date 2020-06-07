Photos: Protests in Portland on Saturday, June 6, 2020

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Thousands of demonstrators march from Revolution Hall north to Irving Park on Saturday. June 6, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protests against police brutality continued into their ninth day in Portland on Saturday.

Demonstrations began outside of Revolution Hall near 13th and Stark around 6 p.m. as they have every day previously. Rose City Justice set up a canopy and sound system where organizers spoke to the crowd before they set off to march north up Grand Avenue. Thousands of people joined in the march and eventually poured into Irving Park where speeches continued.

Elsewhere in the city, demonstrators gathered in Pioneer Square before marching through downtown Portland.

By late evening, demonstrators were outside the Justice Center in Chapman Square.

  • Hundreds of demonstrators organized outside of Revolution Hall on Saturday. June 6, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Hundreds of demonstrators organized outside of Revolution Hall on Saturday. June 6, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Hundreds of demonstrators organized outside of Revolution Hall on Saturday. June 6, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Portraits of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were set out at Revolution Hall. June 6, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Hundreds of demonstrators march from Revolution Hall north to Irving Park on Saturday. June 6, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Thousands of demonstrators march from Revolution Hall north to Irving Park on Saturday. June 6, 2020 (KOIN)
  • “Say Their Names” sign held up at a demonstration in Southeast Portland. June 6, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Protesters gathered at the intersection of SE Stark and SE 13th. June 6, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Thousands of protesters marched up NE Grand Avenue toward Irving Park Saturday evening. June 6, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Signs at Portland’s ninth consecutive day of demonstrations. June 6, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Thousands of protesters marched up NE Grand Avenue toward Irving Park Saturday evening. June 6, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Thousands of protesters arrive at Irving Park in Northeast Portland. June 6, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Protesters at Irving Park. June 6, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Protesters line the fence that surrounds the Justice Center downtown. June 6, 2020 (KOIN)
  • The Portland Police Bureau permitted media to film from behind the fence that lines the Justice Center. June 6, 2020 (KOIN)

