Photos: Protests in Portland on Saturday, June 6, 2020

Thousands of demonstrators march from Revolution Hall north to Irving Park on Saturday. June 6, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protests against police brutality continued into their ninth day in Portland on Saturday.

Demonstrations began outside of Revolution Hall near 13th and Stark around 6 p.m. as they have every day previously. Rose City Justice set up a canopy and sound system where organizers spoke to the crowd before they set off to march north up Grand Avenue. Thousands of people joined in the march and eventually poured into Irving Park where speeches continued.

Elsewhere in the city, demonstrators gathered in Pioneer Square before marching through downtown Portland.

By late evening, demonstrators were outside the Justice Center in Chapman Square.